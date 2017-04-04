Special census reveals over 1,000 new Shiloh residents

The village of Shiloh saw its population grow more than 8 percent between 2010 and 2016, according to a newly released special census.
Shiloh’s official population now stands at 13,961.
Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier said it was a “good thing” that the the village spent $107,000 to conduct the census in 2016 to find out its population has gained 1,054 residents. The increase in population should mean about $155,000 in new revenue for the village from the state of Illinois, because many state disbursements are made based on population figures.
“The village will get an estimated $147 per capita in 2017, or $154,938 in new income, minus the cost of the census we gain $47,147.80 in 2017,” Vernier said.
Some of the rewards will be almost immediate.
“According to the state of Illinois, we will begin to receive the per capita based on the new census figures for Motor Fuel Tax funds for the March distribution that we get in April, so we will see a marginal increase soon in revenue,” Village Administrator John Marquart said.
The village should realize even more in its coffers next year due to the census. In 2018, the state estimates Shiloh will receive $152.05 per capita, or $160,260.70 in new revenue, said Village Clerk Brenda Kern.
“All this added up means we will net an estimated $523,608.50 in new revenue from the special census,” Vernier said.
And that means better services for Shiloh’s citizens, and lower property taxes, Kern said.
“We always try to offer services to our residents and community, and we use sales and per capita taxes as our primary means to do so,” Kern said. “You can only tax people so far, because they have to live, too. So we always try to find other avenues so people don’t have to struggle. That’s why we don’t have the corporate tax like other communities.”
O’Fallon has a corporate tax, unlike Shiloh, which only levees for police pension funding, which is mandated by the state.
“We could levy for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund or corporate tax, but we don’t, we choose not to burden our tax payers with more than they can handle, so we only levy for police pension,” Kern said.
Other business
▪ A public hearing for members of the public to address the annual budget took place just prior to the board meeting. Only Terry Johnson, corporate realty broker for Barber Murphy Group Inc., representing the Auffenberg family, was in attendance for the hearing. No comments or concerns were made. The board passed a budget ordinance for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2017 and ending April 30, 2018.
▪ The board passed an ordinance authorizing the retailer’s occupational sales tax-sharing agreement between the village and Auffenberg. The Auffenberg Dealer Group will be relocating from O’Fallon to Shiloh with a $40 million project to develop a 36-acre lot on the corner of Frank Scott Parkway and Fortune Boulevard. Under the deal, Auffenberg will get 3/4 of the village’s 1 percent share of sales taxes generated by the new dealership after the first year. The deal is estimated to be worth about $1.2 million per year to Auffenberg.
▪ The board passed an ordinance to amend the code addressing solicitation in a public place and on private property to include two new sections of additional language to prohibit any person from pedaling or soliciting.
▪ After discussing matters of personnel and collective bargaining in closed executive session, the board approved a 3 percent raise for all non-union village employees. The board also approved a one-year contract extension to all Shiloh police officers, with a 3 percent salary increase, and longevity through an officer’s 21st year, not just the 20th, like before.
▪ The board approved two solicitors permit applications, both representing Tru Green Lawn Care representatives Matthew Brewer and Glen Lemp.
▪ The board approved the requests for four street lights on Bluff Ridge Lane in Greystone Estates. Fulford Homes will pay a one-time fee for installation and the village will assume the use charges.
▪ The board awarded a contract to R&W Builders Inc., the low bidder, in the amount of $54,800 to complete the second set of bathrooms at Three Springs Park.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments