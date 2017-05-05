State rep tours conditions of O’Fallon District 104 schools

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:16 Inspired by 'Fight Club,' this bubbly soapmaker goes beyond 'church lady soap' Pause 2:23 Rucksack Challenge raises awareness for PTSD and military suicides 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 2:26 Granite City High School will start classes an hour later on Mondays 4:29 Lost horse runs wild in rural Millstadt area 0:31 Video ad for Moonstock 2017, featuring Ozzy Osbourne 5:40 Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:59 OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 2:52 Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Illinois state Rep. Katie Stuart (112th) toured Joseph Arthur Middle School in O'Fallon to witness conditions of overcrowding and space constraints before sharing a meal with the eight grade Student Council members, Central School District 104 administration/staff; and, Illinois Central Federation of Teachers Union co-presidents, Monday, May 1. The state rep toured Central Elementary too. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

