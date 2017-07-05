O’Fallon officials to congress with public on plan for ‘presidential streets’

A public information meeting concerning the “Presidential Streets Stormwater Remediation Phase 2” project will be held at O’Fallon City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln Ave., on July 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting.
“Please plan to attend this informational meeting,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “Questions from the residents impacted by this project are an important part in the planning and construction process.”
The project will provide roadway and drainage improvements to Washington Street and Adams Street, from Penn Street to Smiley Street, along with Orange Street and Hilgard Street, from State Street to Adams Street.
The meeting will be conducted on an informal basis. A brief presentation on the scope of the project and timeline will be made at the beginning of the meeting. Representatives of the city of O’Fallon and Petroff Trucking Co. Inc. will be available to discuss the project and answer individual questions and record comments offered by those in attendance.
Proposed construction drawings and effects on properties will be available for inspection at the meeting.
Comments