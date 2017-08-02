Meet the new principals in Shiloh

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Under Rauner’s changes, Belleville District 118 would lose school money Pause 2:51 Pontoon Beach flooding could have been avoided 1:46 Teen pursues his dream to be a firefighter 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 1:09 Teen on trial in manslaughter case in Clinton County 2:50 State senator and local leaders rally against Rauner's education reform veto 1:16 Boats head out for Redneck Fishing Tournament 2:03 Breese soda bottling company mixes up soda for solar eclipse 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 5:40 Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Shiloh School District 85 Middle School has a new principal, Darin Loepker, of Breese, who has spent the last eight years as Swansea's High Mount Elementary principal. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

Shiloh School District 85 Middle School has a new principal, Darin Loepker, of Breese, who has spent the last eight years as Swansea's High Mount Elementary principal. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com