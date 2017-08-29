Part treasure hunt, part art project, painted rock hunting is all the rage

More Videos 5:15 Belleville West junior EJ Liddell is a huge recruiting target Pause 1:37 Private school donors may get tax relief under bill 1:44 Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 3:15 They want answers after their son was allegedly slapped by a bus driver 0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 3:04 East St. Louis wins football opener against Providence Catholic 3:44 Federal Trade Commission: Protect Your Computer from Malware Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Craze of painted rock hunting has rolled into O'Fallon and Shiloh Part treasure hunt, part art project, painted rock hunting outdoors and shared online through social media's Facebook site is all the rage. Part treasure hunt, part art project, painted rock hunting outdoors and shared online through social media's Facebook site is all the rage. rkirsch@bnd.com

Part treasure hunt, part art project, painted rock hunting outdoors and shared online through social media's Facebook site is all the rage. rkirsch@bnd.com