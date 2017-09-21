THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
▪ Grief support: “Starting Over,” is a six-week series offering grief support to widows and widowers. The program will begin Sunday, Sept. 24 and will continue for five additional Sundays thereafter, ending on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the National Shrine of the Snows. It runs from from 2 to 4 p.m. This program has continued for 25 years, but this will be its last session. For more information, call Fran Caldwell-West at 618-632-3899 or 618-772-8391.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
▪ Saint Louis Cathedral Concerts to have event in O’Fallon: Saint Louis Cathedral Concerts, a nonprofit that brings world-class musical artists from around the world to St. Louis, has announced a concert date in O’Fallon as part of its fifth series of free chamber music concerts. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Performing will be Kristin Ahlstrom, violin; Bjorn Ranheim, cello; Tzuying Huang, clarinet; and Matthew Mazzoni, piano. Ahlstrom is the associate principal second violin in the Saint Louis Symphony. Ranheim is a cellist in the Saint Louis Symphony, a member of the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, as well as The 442s. Huang is a bass clarinet for Saint Louis Symphony, a member of the Banff Music Centre Orchestra, Young Artist Program of the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Tanglewood Music Center, and the Aspen Music Festival and School. Mazzoni, director of Cathedral Concerts’ Chamber Music Series, is a solo and collaborative performing artist, recording artist, teacher and music director at Central Presbyterian Church in Clayton. Sponsored by Fontbonne University, the concert provides listeners around the St. Louis area with great musical works by Beethoven, Khatchaturian, and Mendelssohn. To view the full schedule of performers and dates for Cathedral Concerts’ 25th Anniversary season, visit CathedralConcerts.org or call 314-533-7662.
▪ Run/walk to benefit Bereda family: A candlelight 5K run/walk to celebrate the lives of Brennen and Finley Bereda will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Rock Springs Park in O’Fallon, 1428 E. 3rd St. Registration is not required, as the 5K is free. The 5K will be followed by: Lighting of luminaries, prayer led by St. Clare Church deacon, local country pop star Coy Taylor singing “God, Your Mama, & Me,” food and fellowship. Parking is available at the park, on the street, and at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon. Please contact Heather Braundmeier at heather.braundmeier.1@us.af.mil or 618-660-5382 with questions or volunteer opportunities.
▪ Corpus Christi Rummage Sale: The Ladies Club of Corpus Christi Catholic Church will have a rummage sale Sept. 22 and 23 at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish Center, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh. On Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a “pre-sale” where admission will be $3. The rummage sale will be open to the general public on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, call 618-632-7614.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
▪ Free yoga class: Unity Yoga and Wellness, 129 W. First St. in downtown O’Fallon, will have a free yoga class this Sunday at 4 p.m. Donations are typically collected for the food pantry or other local causes. All donations go to whichever charity is chosen for the week. Visit unityyogaandwellness.com for more details.
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
▪ Metro-East Pachyderms meeting: Metro-East Pachyderm Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Zapata Mexican Restaurant in Fairview Heights. State Sen. Kyle McCarter of Lebanon will be the guest speaker. Sen. McCarter has served in Springfield since 2009. He lives in Lebanon, where he is a small business owner. He operates Custom Product Innovations and Custom Coating Innovations. Before serving as state senator, he served eight years on the St. Clair County Board and six years on the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, including two years as president and four years as chairman of the Economic Development Committee. He has a B.S. in accounting from Oral Roberts University. He and his wife, Victoria, have two sons.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will host a special German program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Roland Paul, director of the Institute for Palatine History and Folklore in Kaiserslauten, Germany, will discuss people who emigrated from the Rhineland-Pfalz (Palatine) area to communities in the U.S. Among them are about 200 who ended up in the metro-east. More information is available on the society’s website, www.stclair-ilgs.org, or on Facebook.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
▪ Alzheimer’s Association Walk: The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. Participants will complete a 1- or 3-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to the walk, participants will enjoy food, beverages, and family fun. Register, sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
▪ Metro East Illinois Walk Like MADD & 5K: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host the Metro East Illinois Walk Like MADD & 5K on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in O’Fallon. This year, thousands of people in over 60 cities around the nation will participate in 5K events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways. You can help MADD eliminate drunk driving by signing up for Walk Like MADD as a walker, team captain, or volunteer. You can even be involved without attending the event by signing up as a virtual walker or making a donation to another walker or team. Find out more by visiting our website at www.walklikemadd.org.
▪ Garden club plant and craft sale: The O’Fallon Garden Club will hold its Fall Plant and Craft Sale is Saturday, Sept. 30 at the corner of U.S. Highway 50 and South Lincoln, starting at 9 a.m. The club will offer mums, celosia and pansies plus, pumpkins and gourds from the harvest from the Taylor Road garden. A number of fall and Halloween craft items will also be for sale.
▪ St. Clare of Assisi Church Oktoberfest: St. Clare of Assisi Church in O’Fallon will celebrate its 150th anniversary with its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 30 in downtown O’Fallon. Oktoberfest is a festival for the entire family with great food and drink, games and raffles, a 5K and fun run, live music and much, much more filling the festival grounds at St. Clare School in downtown O’Fallon between 4 and 11 p.m. This event is open to the public and attracts visitors from throughout the area. For more information, visit stclarechurch.org/ofest or call 618-632-3562.
