Mothers Against Drunk Driving to have 5K in O’Fallon

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
▪ Metro-East Pachyderms meeting: Metro-East Pachyderm Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Zapata Mexican Restaurant in Fairview Heights. State Sen. Kyle McCarter of Lebanon will be the guest speaker. Sen. McCarter has served in Springfield since 2009. He lives in Lebanon, where he is a small business owner. He operates Custom Product Innovations and Custom Coating Innovations. Before serving as state senator, he served eight years on the St. Clair County Board and six years on the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, including two years as president and four years as chairman of the Economic Development Committee. He has a B.S. in accounting from Oral Roberts University. He and his wife, Victoria, have two sons.
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club meeting: The O’Fallon Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 Troy O’Fallon Road in O’Fallon. All women are welcome For more information, email ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will host a special German program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Roland Paul, director of the Institute for Palatine History and Folklore in Kaiserslauten, Germany, will discuss people who emigrated from the Rhineland-Pfalz (Palatine) area to communities in the U.S. Among them are about 200 who ended up in the metro-east. More information is available on the society’s website, www.stclair-ilgs.org, or on Facebook.
Never miss a local story.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
▪ Alzheimer’s Association Walk: The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. Participants will complete a 1- or 3-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to the walk, participants will enjoy food, beverages, and family fun. Register, sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
▪ Metro East Illinois Walk Like MADD & 5K: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host the Metro East Illinois Walk Like MADD & 5K on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in O’Fallon. This year, thousands of people in over 60 cities around the nation will participate in 5K events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways. You can help MADD eliminate drunk driving by signing up for Walk Like MADD as a walker, team captain, or volunteer. You can even be involved without attending the event by signing up as a virtual walker or making a donation to another walker or team. Find out more by visiting our website at www.walklikemadd.org.
▪ Garden club plant and craft sale: The O’Fallon Garden Club will hold its Fall Plant and Craft Sale is Saturday, Sept. 30 at the corner of U.S. Highway 50 and South Lincoln, starting at 9 a.m. The club will offer mums, celosia and pansies plus, pumpkins and gourds from the harvest from the Taylor Road garden. A number of fall and Halloween craft items will also be for sale.
MONDAY, OCT. 2
▪ Church serves free community meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 E. U.S. 50 in O’Fallon, will serve free, hot meals restaurant-style on Mondays in October: Oct. 2, 16, 23 and 30. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, OCT. 3
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be, “Parks and Recreation and the Garden Club,” presented by Andrew Dallner, superintendent of recreation for the city of O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department. Dallner will discuss the many programs the department conducts for O’Fallon’s children and how the Garden Club helps the department. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at www.ofallongardenclub.com or find the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club also has work days on Monday and Thursday at the Community Garden from 8 to 11 a.m., and on Thursday evenings from 4 until 8 p.m.
▪ Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. The Red Cross urges eligible donors of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need. Donors of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as all blood types, are needed to help patients fight sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia and other illnesses. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
▪ Coffee With A Cop: The O’Fallon Police is hosting a Coffee With A Cop event from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at McDonald’s, 109 U.S. East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. Join your neighbors and your local police officers for coffee and conversation. No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know your officers. For more information contact Capt. Kirk Brueggeman at 618-624-9538 or kbrueggeman@ofallon.org.
▪ Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Building, located at 801 E. State St. at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The meeting will consist of the club’s annual Pie Contest, club business, and cash bingo. The club will also have hand-made quilts for sale. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township office at 618-632-3517.
▪ Xi Chi Chapter 5456 meeting: Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Those interested in becoming directly involved in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Easter Seals or the club’s Hope for Heroes program or are interested in becoming involved and helping others can attend to learn more or contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email at bootscutie@hotmail.com. If you want to check out Xi Chi Chapter or Epsilon Sigma Alpha online, access Xi Chi’s website at www.xi-chi.org. The club is also on Facebook.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
▪ Seminar for church youth workers: The Well, a seminar for church youth workers and children’s ministry leaders, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 504 East U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon. The session, in partnership with Ministry Architects out of Nashville, Tenn., will include the topics of “More Than Enough Volunteers” and “The Emotionally Healthy Ministry Leader.” The Well is open to Christian ministry leaders from all denominations. The registration includes the session, lunch and five months of personalized follow-up coaching. To register, visit harvestconferences.org/thewell or call 618-667-6241, ext 14.
▪ Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Daniel Franklin, author of “St. Henry’s Preparatory Seminary, 1926-1984: A Photographic Narrative,” will highlight research findings, including processes and techniques in selecting and restoring the 400 historical photographs used in the book. The meeting is free and open to the public. More information is on the society’s website, stclair-ilgs.org or on Facebook.
▪ National Night Out: The O’Fallon Police Department is holding its annual event — 2017 National Night Out — from 6-8 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. Fifth St. in O’Fallon. Police and Arson K9 demonstrations, bounce houses and special appearances by the St. Louis Metro Heroes, Cops and Kids will be available. Food and refreshments will be available. For more information call Det. Bill Barlock at 618-624-9555 or wbarlock@ofallon.org.
▪ Free movie night in O’Fallon: The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department will present “Moana” at dusk on baseball field No. 4 at O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St. There will also be a bounce house.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
▪ Genealogy expert to answer questions: Teri Bromley, St. Clair County Genealogical Society’s cemetery and church records chairperson, will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 12 to answer genealogy research questions on the second floor of the main Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington in Belleville. For more information, go to stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
▪ Beer and wine tasting: The 12th annual “Sips ’n’ Suds with SIPCA” will be on Friday, Oct. 13 at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tasting is from 7 to 9 p.m. A cash bar will be open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple. In partnership with Gappa of Belleville the event will feature local and national craft beers, as well as a variety of wines from around the world. 1818 Chop House, Tavern on Main, Mr. BBQ, Seven, Hop House, and Beast Craft BBQ will be on hand with food samples. There will also be a silent auction. The event is sponsored by the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments