Knight of Columbus will sponsor the 26th annual Columbus Day Kids Run

THURSDAY, OCT. 5
Seminar for church youth workers: The Well, a seminar for church youth workers and children’s ministry leaders, will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 504 East U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon. The session, in partnership with Ministry Architects out of Nashville, Tennessee, will include the topics of “More Than Enough Volunteers” and “The Emotionally Healthy Ministry Leader.” The Well is open to Christian ministry leaders from all denominations. The registration includes the session, lunch and five months of personalized follow-up coaching. To register, visit harvestconferences.org/thewell or call 618-667-6241, ext 14.
Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Daniel Franklin, author of “St. Henry’s Preparatory Seminary, 1926-1984: A Photographic Narrative,” will highlight research findings, including processes and techniques in selecting and restoring the 400 historical photographs used in the book. The meeting is free and open to the public. More information is on the society’s website, stclair-ilgs.org or on Facebook.
Free movie night in O’Fallon: The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department will present “Moana” at dusk on baseball field No. 4 at O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St. There will also be a bounce house.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
O’Fallon Cemetery Walk: The O’Fallon Historic Preservation Commission will be hosting a cemetery walk of the O’Fallon City Cemetery, 601 North Oak St., on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. “I encourage everyone to attend this historic tour of O’Fallon’s City Cemetery,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “The Historic Preservation Commission will have guides and re-enactors along the walk.” The walk will begin at the flag pole, just west of the cemetery main entrance, with a walk to 501 North Cherry and include stops at these historic grave markers: William R. Dorris, high school founder and pioneer banker; Ernest H. Smiley, pharmacist and pioneer banker; Dorothy Wortman, former wife of notorious gangster; Henry A. Schwarz, O’Fallon mayor and crusading prosecutor; Charles Druessel, Civil War veteran who marched with Gen. Sherman; and Mary Ann Nash Welch, coal miner’s widow.
Scott AFB Retiree Appreciation Day: Retiree Appreciation Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 inside Scott AFB Event Center. Each year, the base sets aside a day for military retirees and their families in the region to enjoy guest speakers, door prizes, and blood pressure screenings. There will be dozens of local vendors, including the AARP, Veteran Affairs, American Red Cross, Widows Support Group and others. The keynote speaker will be Navy Rear Admiral Lee Metcalf. The free event is for all military retirees and their families in the surrounding communities.
MONDAY, OCT. 9
K of C Columbus Day Kids Run: The Knight of Columbus will sponsor the 26th annual Columbus Day Kids Run for Special Olympics on Monday, Oct. 9 at the O’Fallon City Park. Sign-in at the K of C Hall on Highway 50 across from the park. The run starts at 11 a.m. Advanced sign-up can be made by calling Mike Tiernan at 618-980-3883 or sign up on the day of the event at the K of C Hall. All participants must be registered by 10:30 a.m. on run day. Cost is $10 per runner and the first 60 to sign-up receive a race day T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded and hot dogs and chips served at the hall after the run.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11
NARFE meeting: The next meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins at noon. Guests are always welcome. Donald Maldonado of Blue Cross/Blue Shield will share the latest information on 2018 insurance rates/benefits. Series H tickets will be available at the October meeting. Go to narfe.org or call 1-800-627-3394 to find out more about NARFE. You can also call Chapter 1019 president Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit the chapter website narfe.org/chapter1019 for more information.
Fire Prevention Open House: O’Fallon Fire Rescue will have a Fire Prevention Week Open House from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Fire Headquarters/Engine House No. 4, 1215 Taylor Road. Bring your family to learn about fire safety and meet your local firefighters. Events include safety demonstrations in the smoke house, a slide pole for the kids to go down, antique trucks and more. Parking is limited around the fire house, so consider carpooling, or plan to walk from the Sports Park.
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
Genealogy expert to answer questions: Teri Bromley, St. Clair County Genealogical Society’s cemetery and church records chairperson, will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 12 to answer genealogy research questions on the second floor of the main Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington in Belleville. For more information, go to stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Beer and wine tasting: The 12th annual “Sips ’n’ Suds with SIPCA” will be Friday, Oct. 13 at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tasting is from 7 to 9 p.m. A cash bar will be open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple. In partnership with Gappa of Belleville, the event will feature local and national craft beers, as well as a variety of wines from around the world. 1818 Chop House, Tavern on Main, Mr. BBQ, Seven, Hop House, and Beast Craft BBQ will be on hand with food samples. There will also be a silent auction. The event is sponsored by the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association.
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderms will meet at noon Friday, Oct. 13 at Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant in Fairview Heights. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Jim Wilson, a member of the St. Clair County Board of Review. Wilson, who is married and has three children and five grandchildren, retired after 31 years in the Army. He has owned Jim Wilson Appraisals since 1997. In 2014, he served briefly as St Clair Township assessor before he was elected the same year to a six-year term on the St. Clair County Board of Review. He also holds the Certified Illinois Assessing Officer designation.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
O’Fallon Township rummage sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available at the rummage sale.
MONDAY, OCT. 16
Church serves free community meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will serve free, hot meals restaurant-style Mondays in October: Oct. 16, 23 and 30. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
O’Fallon Historical Society meeting: The O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Rev. Richard and Johann Ellerbrake’s home, 866 Old Enterprise Farms in Lebanon, just off of Scott-Troy Road. The Ellerbrakes have invited the OHS members to see the Underground Railroad way station that was discovered in/under their home’s basement.
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
Ticket deadline for O’Fallon Township Senior Committee: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets are available at the township office and must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 20.
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
E-cycle event in Shiloh: Boy Scout Troop 40 and the village of Shiloh, in cooperation with Power Recycling, will host an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at 126 Seibert Road, across the street from Community Park. Items you can recycle include appliance, batteries, televisions, monitors, computers, copiers, printers, cell phones, cables, stereo equipment and scanners. Cost to recycle CRT televisions/glass less than 30 inches is $20. TVs greater than 32 inches are $40. For more information, call 618-344-7232 or email chad@powerrecycling.com.
