O’Fallon clubs plan holiday parties

THURSDAY, NOV. 30
OTHS senior dedication deadline: The O’Fallon Township High School Yearbook Club is now accepting senior dedications. All forms are available online at oths.k12.il.us or outside room 609 at the Smiley Campus. All submissions are due no later than Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
Special Olympics trivia night: To kick off the holiday season, Special Olympics Illinois and the Law Enforcement Torch Run will be hosting their 2017 Tailgate Trivia Knight on Saturday, Dec. 2. This fundraiser, presented by the Knights of Columbus, is sponsored by GCS Credit Union. The O’Fallon Knights of Columbus, located at 402 East U.S. 50 in O’Fallon, will host the event, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia beginning at 7 p.m. Tailgate Trivia Knight includes 10 rounds of trivia, plus a silent auction, live auction, card shuffle, 50-50, team spirit attire contest, tailgate table decorating contest and more. Call 618-654-6680 to reserve your table (tables of eight are $240 per table/$30 per player). Tables are limited, so call early. Can’t play but still want to support this great mission? The committee is seeking cash sponsors, items for the silent and live auctions, as well as empty baskets (for auction items). If you can help, please call 618-654-6680 or email jdunning@soill.org.
Cambridge House craft fair: Calling all vendors wanting to sell their products and crafts, Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon, will be holding a holiday craft fair Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2:00pm. There will be prizes, food, and fun shopping. If interested, contact Michelle Carr or Mary Chamberlin at 618-624-9900. You need to sign up by Nov. 24.
MONDAY, DEC. 4
Free Community Meal: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style on Mondays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, DEC. 5
Garden Club Holiday Party: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have its holiday party Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon. The event will include a holiday wreath making demonstration by Sandy Richter of Sandy’s Back Porch. Bring a wreath form, gloves, floral wire, wire cutters, trim (ribbons and decorations) and a side dish to share. The Garden Club will provide fried chicken, soft drinks and water. Also, if you would like to participate in a holiday cookie exchange, plan to bring three dozen cookies and a empty container. RSVP to Kimberly Atkins at 757-751-5965 or firefighter106fd@yahoo.com You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or on Facebook. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the O’Fallon Township Building, located at 801 East State St., at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays, and cash bingo. For details, call the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
Xi Chi Chapter 5456 meeting: Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. The group’s next fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be a Bowl-A-Thon on Feb. 24, 2018 at St. Clair Bowl. This event is opened to the public; contact Di Scott at 618-830-3162 or Fran Harris-Shaffer at 618-593-3488 for more information or tickets for this upcoming event. With military operations continuing in Iraq and Afghanistan, Xi Chi’s “Hope for Heroes” program is still in need of support. Part of the support is collecting cell phones to recycle through Cell Phones for Soldiers, which provides phone cards for deployed military members. There is a continuing need for snack items, toiletries, DVDs and hand-held games to be sent to wounded warriors returning for treatment, along with support to area deployed troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. Donations can be made at several local drop-off sites: SuprTEK, 620 Pierce Blvd. in O’Fallon; BC Signs, 620 West U.S. in 50 O’Fallon; Progressive Property Network Inc. in O’Fallon; Gifts for Individuals in O’Fallon; Frieze Harley-Davidson in O’Fallon; or O’Fallon City Hall. The group would like to thank the entire community for its generous donations received so far, which have allowed over 300 Christmas stockings to be sent to deployed troops, along with Christmas trees and decorations.
THURSDAY, DEC. 7
Townhall meeting: O’Fallon Ward 2 Alderman Bob Kueker and Jerry Albrecht are hosting a Ward 2 Townhall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at O’Fallon City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln Ave.
Pachyderm Club Installation of Officers Banquet: The Metro-East Pachyderm Club will have its eighth annual Installation of Officers Banquet from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Drive in O’Fallon. The evening will include a special salute to veterans, the OTHS Jazz Band, and Illinois State Sen. Paul Schimpf will be the guest speaker. There will also be a “take the gun or cash” raffle, Lotto tree raffle, and Plinko. Tickets for the evening are $40 each, $75 per couple, or $300 for a table sponsorship. For ticket information, call Robin and Steve Springer at 618-624-6983 or go online at www.metroeastpachy.com.
St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville, for installation of officers and its annual Christmas party. Members are asked to bring a small treat to share and a show-and-tell item or talk about a project. Check the society’s website at www.stclair-ilgs.org or for last-minute updates, Facebook/SCCGS.
JingleFest ticket blast location in O’Fallon: Listeners of New Country 92.3 can score free tickets to a country concert next month if they don’t mind waiting in line. The 2017 JingleFest concert takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Family Arena. General admission tickets are free as a thank you to New Country 92.3 fans and available to the first 100 listeners on a first-come, first-served basis at “ticket blast” locations. The concert will feature Nashville country stars including Old Dominion, LOCASH, Walker Hayes and Delta Rae. One of the “ticket blast” locations is the Sprint store located, 1140 Central Park Drive, Suite 104 in O’Fallon. The ticket blast will be there at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. For further information: www.newcountry923.fm.
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
Holiday Hilltop 5K: The sixth annual Holiday Hilltop 5K and 1/2 -mile Fun Run/Walk at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 is. The fundraiser benefits Cori White, a 12-year-old Fulton Junior High seventh-grade student with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. For more information, visit www.holidayhilltop.org or call 618-447-1670 or email holidayhilltop@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, DEC. 10
Senior Citizens Club Christmas Party: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will have its Christmas Party at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the O’Fallon Township Building, located at 801 East State St. There will be live entertainment. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
St. Michael’s Christmas cookie sale: St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road in O’Fallon, at the north end of North Lincoln, will have its very popular annual Christmas cookie sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Save baking time and come and choose your goodies to help celebrate the Christmas season. The church will have available many different varieties of cookies and cakes. All are welcome. The church is handicap accessible and the event has free admission. If you need more information, call 618-977-1187.
THURSDAY, DEC. 14
O’Fallon Township Senior Committee meeting: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The meeting will include dinner and entertainment and is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3.
