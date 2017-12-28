He is black, so military school didn’t want him. But the Air Force did. Now he’s a hall of famer.

More Videos 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Pause 0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 1:21 Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 0:57 Meals on wheels 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 1:05 Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 2:50 Reflections from O’Fallon man inducted into the Tuskegee University ROTC Hall of Fame 0:54 Belleville native's book inspired by the life of her late cousin 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 2:09 Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Reflections from O’Fallon man inducted into the Tuskegee University ROTC Hall of Fame O’Fallon Police and Fire Commissioner and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Horace Humphries Jr. never thought he would be among the honored individuals hanging from the walls of the Tuskegee University General Daniel “Chappie” James Museum, but that changed in late October. O’Fallon Police and Fire Commissioner and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Horace Humphries Jr. never thought he would be among the honored individuals hanging from the walls of the Tuskegee University General Daniel “Chappie” James Museum, but that changed in late October. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

O’Fallon Police and Fire Commissioner and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Horace Humphries Jr. never thought he would be among the honored individuals hanging from the walls of the Tuskegee University General Daniel “Chappie” James Museum, but that changed in late October. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com