Polaksi earns highest scout achievement

In a ceremony Aug. 28, David Polaski received Boy Scouts’ highest achievement—Eagle Scout. His Eagle Court of Honor was held at the Scout Hut on Scott AFB, with Troop 5 Scoutmaster Bob Hughs convening the Court of Honor.
Polaski’s Eagle Scout project was improvements to the Scott Lake Area and Family Camp. The purpose of the project was to improve the safety, functionality, and appearance of several structures. The project included: Installing two barbeque grills, a fire pit, a bench and patio blocks; staining a gazebo, six benches, a fence, and a bulletin board; and painting the area sign.
Polaski joined Boy Scouts Troop 203 Feb. 1, 2014. Troop 203 started him on his trek along the Eagle Trail. He earned his Scout Badge March 25, 2014. He then earned his Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class ranks within a period of eight months. Polaski earned his Star Scout rank March 31, 2015 and his Life Scout rank Oct. 15, 2015.
Scout Executive Chad Deschane commented that, “several of the areas repaired and replaced were from Eagle projects completed in the late 90s/early 2000s from my watch as the Scoutmaster. It was very nice seeing the Troop ensuring the legacy of your predecessors and serving the future.”
Polaski spent a total of 57 hours on his project, which included initiating, planning, fundraising, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing the project. Polaski led 16 people during his project April 15. The project took 180 hours to complete (including Polaski’s hours).
Polaski went to the 2017 National Jamboree in July at Bechtel Summit Reserve in West Virginia with Troop 2244. He was the Quartermaster for Troop 2244. Since becoming a Boy Scout, Polaski has a total of 79 nights camping and five nights in cabins or lodges. He helped with 20 BSA projects and earned a total of 143 service hours. He also logged 44 volunteer hours for other organizations.
Polaski’s experiences and opportunities through Boy Scouts are invaluable. He earned 37 Merit Badges on his trail to Eagle Scout. His awards include the God and Country Religious Knot.
Polaski spent a total of 57 hours on his project, which included initiating, planning, fundraising, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing the project. Polaski led 16 people during his project April 15. The project took 180 hours to complete (including Polaski’s hours).
Polaski, 14, began his scouting adventures as a Tiger Scout in September of 2009 with Pack 203 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He remained in Pack 203 as a Cub Scout and Weblos Scout. In January 2014 he earned his Arrow of Light Award.
Polaski joined Boy Scouts Troop 203 Feb. 1, 2014. Troop 203 started him on his trek along the Eagle Trail. He earned his Scout Badge March 25, 2014. He then earned his Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class ranks within a period of eight months. Polaski earned his Star Scout rank March 31, 2015 and his Life Scout rank Oct. 15, 2015. He helped with six Troop 203 Eagle Scout projects. While in Troop 203, Polaski twice attended Scout Camp at Camp Liberty, Mr. Seo’s Plum Farm, near Camp Carroll, South Korea.
While in Troop 203, Polaski served in various leadership positions. He was Scribe for six months, Apache Patrol Leader for six months, and Quartermaster for five months. As Apache Patrol Leader he led his patrol to win first place at the District’s Klondike Campout at Mount Palgong and first place at the District’s Spring Camporee at CPX Training Area, Camp Humphreys (for the 14-years old and under category). As patrol member he contributed to Apache Patrol, winning first place in the District’s Fall Camporee (also at CPX Training Area).
Polaski was elected into the Order of the Arrow in February 2015 and attended his Ordeal at the CPX Training Area, Camp Humphreys, in May of 2014.
Troop 203 achieved Journey to Excellence Gold in 2014 and 2015. Troop 203 was also recognized as West Asia District Troop of the Year in June of 2015.
Polaski’s experiences and opportunities through Boy Scouts are invaluable. He earned 37 Merit Badges on his trail to Eagle Scout. His awards include the God and Country Religious Knot.
Polaski arrived in the U.S. Jan. 1, 2016. On Jan. 13, 2016, he joined Troop 5 at Scott Air Force Base. Polaski attended Scout Camp at Camp Joy in Carlyle in June 2016. He went on the Troop 5 High Adventure trip to Boundary Waters Canoe Area in Minnesota in July 2016. While in Troop 5, Polaski served as Assistant Senior Patrol Leader for six months and has been the Troop Quartermaster for the past 10 months. He helped with one other Troop 5 Eagle Scout project. Troop 5 also achieved JTE Gold in 2016.
Polaski is the son of Dennis and Dolores Polaski, brother to Daniel, also an Eagle Scout, and Deanne Polaski, who earned her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Comments