Indiana man to stand trial in 1973 death of infant in Washington Park

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:02 Waiting in line for deals on Black Friday

1:43 Shopping at Best Buy in Fairview Heights on Black Friday

1:19 Taqueria Z opens in Edwardsville

1:50 Working at St. Clair Square on Black Friday

2:26 These are this year's top tech gifts

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids