Alton police still searching for suspect who shot four people

Alton police investigators were searching as of Sunday morning for the suspect in a non-fatal shooting at a housing complex that occurred early the day before.

Investigators were out all day Saturday and were to follow up on leads on Sunday, Lt. Seth Stinnett said.

Four people were shot in the hand, head, arm and butt, but their injuries were minor, Stinnett said.

The shooting occurred after a brief argument at the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex. Eight people were in the group, and after the suspect shot the people, he fled with two other men and a woman in a white car with Wisconsin license plates.

Police believe the suspect was still in the St. Louis area as of Sunday morning, Stinnett said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the police department at 618-463-3505, ext. 634.

