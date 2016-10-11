Your kids don’t have to leave home to attend a top college

Southwestern Illinois College has gained recognition for its programs. Higher education magazine Community College Week chose the college as a top school in the United States for students seeking associate degrees and certificates.
SWIC stood out from the 3,000 other two-year post-secondary institutions in the country. These ratings are based on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
In two-year degrees, the college placed 23rd in the Top 50 Associate Degrees: Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies category and ninth in the Top 50 Associate Degrees: Precision Production category, according to a news release.
The college placed 55th in the One-Year Certificates category for the number of these occupational/career training certificates granted to students each year.
SWIC offers more than 150 associate degree and occupational certificate programs through the Belleville, Red Bud and Sam Wolf Granite City campus and at off-campus sites throughout the community.
SIUE School of Business among nation’s best
The Princeton Review has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business as one of the best in the country for the 11th-consecutive year. The education services company features the school in the 2017 edition of its book, “The Best 294 Business Schools.”
“We appreciate the Princeton Review’s process of reaching out directly to students to capture their exceptional academic experience within our school,” said Tim Schoenecker, SIUE School of Business interim dean. “In an evolving and highly competitive academic landscape, our dedicated faculty and staff continue to provide dynamic programs that prepare students to be successful in the global marketplace.”
“The Best 294 Business Schools: 2017 Edition” has two-page profiles of the schools, with sections on their academics, student life, admissions information and graduates’ employment data.
SIUE students in the publication are quoted as saying professors, “relate the course-work to everyday life, know how to communicate their information to their students effectively, and they seem to truly care about students learning and being able to apply information in the real world.”
The Princeton Review’s survey asked students at the 294 business schools their opinions of their school’s academics, student body and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans.
“The Best 294 Business Schools” is published by Penguin Random House/Princeton Review Books and is available now. The two-page SIUE profile is available online at princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/best-business-schools.
McKendree wants student voters to be informed
McKendree University has joined the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a nationwide initiative to improve, measure and celebrate efforts to encourage civic engagement and informed participation in the electoral process.
The ALL IN Challenge, a program of Civic Nation, recognizes campuses committed to improving democratic engagement, increasing student voter participation rates, and graduating informed and active citizens.
McKendree has created a committee to develop and implement a coordinated action plan to increase informed voter participation. The university is having “Bearcats Vote” registration drives and presidential debate watch parties.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the university’s Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, Dr. Ann Collins, associate professor of political science, and journalist-author Sarah Kendzior will discuss the current state of U.S. politics, the success of Donald Trump’s campaign and what it could mean for future elections.
Lindenwood plans homecoming party
Lindenwood University–Belleville is throwing a three-day homecoming party highlighted by the school’s first-ever homecoming parade.
“We have amped up parents, family, and alumni reunion weekend to include more alumni engagement and stronger community relations initiatives and would like everyone to join us for this celebration,” said Jennifer Ferguson, director of alumni relations.
Events include campus and dorm tours, an alumni soccer game, an alumni welcome party at Pitchers Pub in Belleville, a picnic and live music, a variety of athletic competitions, the Lindenwood Lynx Fair, and brunch with the campus president.
The inaugural homecoming parade is at 10 a.m. Oct. 22, and begins at 17th and West Main streets. The parade finishes at 27th and West Main streets in Belleville.
Environmental education internship
The Nature Institute in Godfrey is expanding its education department and is currently seeking students or recent graduates to fill multiple part and full time opportunities for their environmental education internship program.
The institute is searching for candidates looking to gain real world experience through well-rounded training, on-the-job practice and challenges at its education facility. Individuals interested should be currently enrolled in or have completed a bachelor’s degree and have a passion for teaching the natural world.
The intern program is new at the organization. Ramona Puskar, education assistant for TNI, is spearheading the search.
“Interns will become an essential part of the team by taking part in decision making for programs and working directly with all staff from all experience levels and backgrounds.” Puskar said.
Fall and spring semester opportunities are available. Those interested should send a resume, three references with email addresses, and a cover letter stating why you are applying to Ramona Puskar at The Nature Institute, 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey or rpuskar@thenatureinstitute.org.
Deadline to apply for spring semester work is Dec. 12. For more information, visit TheNatureInstitute.org or call 618-466-9930.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments