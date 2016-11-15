SIUE student protest rally for unity

SIUE students held a walkout rally Tuesday calling for unity and racial equality after alleged hate incidents on campus.
edonald@bnd.com

Metro-East News

SIUE unity march gets underway

SIUE students on Tuesday gathered to march from the Vadalabene Center to the Rendleman Center to stage a rally for unity and an end to racism. Social media posts called for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students to wear black and walk out of class at the campus.

Editor's Choice Videos