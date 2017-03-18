Heading to college? Here’s a list of scholarships with upcoming deadlines

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning Pause

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:16 Mae Jemison, the first black women in space, talks "Hidden Figures"

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

2:58 Authorities talk Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash into Highland lake

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:53 Search of Silver Lake in Highland continues