Heading to college? Here’s a list of scholarships with upcoming deadlines

Deadlines are approaching for a number of scholarships available to high school and college students in the metro-east.
Here are some of the locally-sponsored scholarships with deadlines between March and June:
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association scholarship
Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin will award one $500 scholarship that can be applied to tuition, books and fees.
Applicants must be Illinois residents who are enrolled full-time at an Illinois college for the 2017-18 school year.
Applications are available online at co.madison.il.us/departments/sheriff or at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 405 Randle St. in Edwardsville. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in the scholarship will also have to write an essay about heroin use and overdoses.
The deadline to apply at the county sheriff’s office is March 27.
Millstadt Civic Club scholarship
A $1,000 scholarship from the Millstadt Civic Club is available to a high school senior.
Applicants must live in Millstadt School District 160, have at least a 3.0 GPA and provide proof of their acceptance to a college or university. Two letters of recommendation are also required.
The club asks those interested in the scholarship to write two essays: one about the applicant’s intended college major and another about an extracurricular or community activity that has influenced the applicant.
Find more information at Facebook.com/millstadtcivicclub.
Applications can be mailed to the Civic Club Scholarship Committee, attention: Reneé La Bruyere, 4550 Cedar Bend Millstadt, IL 62260. The deadline is March 31.
Bruyere can also be reached at rlabruyere@aol.com to answer questions.
Rotary International District 6510 Foundation Scholarship
The Rotary International District 6510 is offering two $2,500 scholarships for students who will study at a college or trade school.
District 6510 is made up of Southern Illinois Rotary Clubs in O’Fallon, Belleville, Fairview Heights, Swansea and more areas in the metro-east.
Students are eligible to receive scholarships from District 6510 if they have at least a B average in high school and are involved at school and in their community. A career plan and essay about the rotary motto — “Service Above Self” — are also required.
Applications are available online at rotary6510.org. They can be mailed to Rotary Int. D6510 Scholarship Committee, in care of: Lorraine K. Cavataio, Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard P.C., 475 Regency Park Suite 175, O’Fallon, IL 62269. The deadline is April 1.
For more information, call 618-624-3008 or send an email to lcavataio@sandbergphoenix.com.
Turkey Hill Grange scholarships
Three $1,000 scholarships from Turkey Hill Grange, a Belleville organization, will be awarded to high school seniors or recent graduates this spring.
Students who are interested should contact the guidance counselors at Belleville West High School, Belleville East High School, Althoff Catholic High School, Mascoutah High School, Freeburg High School and Governor French Academy. They will need to submit a letter of application that is endorsed by a guidance counselor stating that the student is expected to graduate, has a 3.0 GPA and is recommended by the counselor.
Turkey Hill Grange also requires students to write an essay about where they expect to be five years after completing their high school education or training.
Submit letters of application and essays to Burt Wikgren by mail at 329 Silverthorne Dr., Freeburg, IL 62243. The deadline is April 5.
Wikgren can also be reached at 618-539-0172 to answer questions.
Mary McHugh Scholarship
Racial Harmony is offering a $1,000 scholarship in memory of a member of its board of directors.
The Mary McHugh Scholarship is available to high school seniors with at least a 2.0 GPA. Two letters of recommendation are required: one from a high school official and one from a representative of a community organization in which the applicant participates. Racial Harmony also asks applicants to write an essay about diversity.
Applications are available at centerforracialharmony.org and should be mailed to PO Box 296, Belleville, IL 62226. The deadline is April 15.
Optimist Club of Millstadt scholarships
Students who live in Millstadt School District 160 or who graduated from a Millstadt grade school could receive one of five $1,000 scholarships from the Optimist Club of Millstadt.
Applications are available from school counselors at Althoff Catholic High School, Belleville West High School, Gibault Catholic High School and Freeburg High School. The deadline is April 18.
IHAA, Anderson Hospital Physicians scholarships
The Auxiliary of Anderson Hospital in Maryville is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students who are enrolled in a hospital-related health care field.
Students must be Illinois residents, but the schools they attend do not need to be located in Illinois.
The deadline for the IHAA scholarship is April 15. The Anderson Hospital Physicians scholarship application is due by May 15.
Applications are available online at andersonhospital.org/scholarships, through the financial aid and counseling departments of local academic institutions and at Anderson Hospital.
Great River Workforce Development Corporation, Inc. scholarships
High school graduates in Madison and Bond counties qualify for $1,000 scholarships through the Great River Workforce Development Corporation, Inc. if they plan to attend community college.
Madison-Bond Workforce Innovation Board will award the scholarships to students who will study at Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College or Kaskaskia College next fall. Those interested in the scholarships will have to provide references and write an essay about their career goals.
Last year, four $1,000 scholarships were available because of contributions from local businesses.
For more information about sponsoring scholarships or about applying for them, contact Matt Jones at the Madison County Employment & Training Department by calling 618-296-4315.
The scholarship application deadline is June 16.
