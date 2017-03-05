Can you make out in an Uber? Many teens say there’s no reason to get driver’s license

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies Pause

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:00 Lego building contest held at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show

1:23 Belleville Police have a new exercise room

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery