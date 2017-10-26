At 94, all he wanted was to see his Astros in the World Series. A stranger helped out

1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause

4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

3:01 Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house.

1:35 Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

1:56 13 common superstitions about bad luck

3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge

1:58 Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball

2:02 Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop