Anthony Rapp, left, told. BuzzFeed that he was 14 when Kevin Spacey, right, made sexual advances on him. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior. AP file
Why people are so angry at Kevin Spacey after ‘coming out’ on Twitter

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2017 8:06 AM

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey announced he was gay on Twitter Sunday in the same tweet where he issued an apology to the actor accusing him of sexual assault more than 30 years ago.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14, as reported by Buzzfeed News Sunday. Spacey was 26 at the time, according to Buzzfeed News.

Spacey issued an apology on Twitter Sunday, stating that he doesn’t remember the alleged encounter over 30 years ago.

“But if I did behave in the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology, for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted.

He went on to say that he’s had relationships with both men and women but is “now living his life as a gay man.” Spacey has publicly dropped hints that he was gay, like at the 2017 Tony Awards, but never admitted it before Sunday evening.

People on Twitter immediately fired back at Spacey’s apology.

Others questioned how Spacey doesn’t remember the incident, but remembers being drunk.

Mostly, he received backlash for coupling his apology with his “coming out” announcement and “throwing the gay community under the bus.”

