Against wishes of leaders, House Republicans vote to rein in independent ethics office

1:07 Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo prepares for NHL Winter Classic Pause

1:13 It's a girl! First local baby of the new year born at St. Elizabeth's

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

0:44 Lebanon public library plans expansion

1:48 Water skiing in front of the Arch to raise money

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

0:54 How much water should you drink?

1:12 Blues coach Ken Hitchcock talks about Winter Classic win over Blackhawks