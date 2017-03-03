Candidate Profile: Ron Humphries

Name: Ron Humphries
Age: 44
Immediate Family Members: Heather - spouse, Ethan - son, Megan - daughter.
Town: Freeburg
Office seeking: Board Member, Freeburg District 70.
Occupation: IT Project Lead.
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Freeburg District 70 School Board: 2014-2015.
Why are you running? I want to be a part of the decisions being made that affect the education and experience my children receive at Freeburg District 70.
What is the most important issue facing the Freeburg Community Consolidated School District? How would you approach it? One of the most important issues facing FCCSD is the ability to sustain smaller class room sizes while working with a shrinking budget. Fewer students in a class allows teachers to teach more effectively and benefits teachers and students. The board will need to assess the school's current financial situation and explore options to increase revenue and decrease spending while continuing to provide students a top notch education expected from FCCSD.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? I believe in hiring teachers that are invested in the school and the students as well as the community. Teachers who are invested and passionate about what they do will be able to reach all students regardless of demographic.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? STEM programs are key to providing students with the concepts and practices they need to excel in school and move them into higher education.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? I support both referendums. Illinois school districts will benefit from the additional revenue generated by the referendum. Keeping up with public safety is key to keeping the community and schools safe.
Why should people vote for you? I am a Freeburg District 70 graduate and I want to make sure our children receive the best education and experience they can while attending Freeburg District 70. I will make sure the interest of the students at Freeburg District 70 are always number one when making decisions that affect the school.
