Candidate Profile: John Baricevic

Name: John Baricevic
Age: 68
Immediate family members: Wife, Marti, and four children.
Occupation: Circuit Judge
Office sought: Circuit Judge, 20th Judicial Circuit
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: States Attorney 1980 -1990, County Board Chairman 1990 - 2004, Circuit Judge 2004 -2016
Why are you running?: To continue my effort of providing a system where all litigants are treated fairly, to continue efforts to assist veterans and provide safe neighborhoods
Do you believe judges should be able resign in order to run for election, rather than retention? Why or why not?: Yes, authorized by the Illinois Constitution, approved by the Ill. Supreme Court and places the choice of judge in the hands of the citizens who can choose who is the best candidate.
Do you plan to serve your full term?: Yes
There’s an opioid and drug abuse problem in the area. How should law enforcement approach the issue to stem the tide of drug abuse?: Work with the medical community to reduce dependance on opioid based pain medication. Tough sentencing on dealers, increase efforts to treat users by drug court, drug schools and treatment.
What is the biggest issue facing our court system, and how would you address it?: Access to justice. Continuing to improve the system so that all litigants can have their case heard timely and fairly.
Why should people vote for you?: The most experienced, proven leadership and integrity, rated highly by my peers, continue to work to improve treatment option for veterans
