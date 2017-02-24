Candidate Profile: Edith Moore

Name: Edith Moore
Age: 68
Town: East St. Louis
Office seeking: East St. Louis Trustee
Occupation: Community Development Coordinator
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: East St. Louis Park District Commissioner for 12 years, East St. Louis Township Trustee for 10 years, and East St. Louis Precinct Democratic Committeemen for 28 years.
Why are you running? To help to turn East St. Louis around.
What is your view on township government and its role? It is rapidly losing its need in most area.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A people’s advocate.
What is the most important issue facing East St. Louis Township? How would you approach it? Establishing credibility, correct all ills and abide by the law.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? Follow the law.
Why should people vote for you? I am knowledgeable and for the people.
