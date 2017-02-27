Candidate Profile: Kelvin Searcy

Name: Kelvin Searcy
Age: 48
Office seeking: East St. Louis Township Trustee
Occupation: Former East St. Louis Fire Captain
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I am running to serve to citizens with the sole purpose of decreasing the poverty level through programs, assistance, education and employment.
What is your view on township government and its role? I believe that a township form of government works as long as there is transparency and the money is spent efficiently assisting the people responsibly.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? East St. Louis Township Trustee: You must not have a felony conviction. You must submit a drug screening. A background check will be administered. You must have at least three years experience on the management level. You must have at least an associates degree or equivalent hours. You must conduct yourself in a professional manner when handling township business. You must perform township business with the highest of integrity. Interaction with the community via community service is required. The position may require additional hours and flexibility to complete tasks. Help fellow trustees to ensure the level competence meets and exceeds the standards. Assist with analyzing data to create reports. Prepare accurate budgets with fellow township personnel. Post information and budgets to the public via website and media. Maintain and update a township website that’s acceptable to all citizens. Report violations or any pertinent information that effects the township or citizens. Must be dedicated to serving the public. Must be able to complete tasks without or minimum supervision. Must be trustworthy, prompt, and maintain a professional appearance while conducting township business.
What is the most important issue facing East St. Louis Township? How would you approach it? Corruption is the most important issue facing the the East St Louis Township. Money has been spent without any accountability for many years.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? For starters, I would have an audit conducted when elected. Yearly audits will be conducted as well as monthly budgets posted publicly. All programs that exist will be reevaluated and new programs will be added to better serve the citizens.
Why should people vote for you? The citizens deserve a East St. Louis Township Trustee that has their best interest. Over 30 years of mismanagement and corruption has created a vacuum of poverty in East St. Louis. Change has to occur and for that change to occur, the citizens must vote of a change. I believe I am that change that is needed. I have served my country in the United States Army for 10 years as a logistics manager and tactical communications. I served my community in East St. Louis for 20 years as a fire captain. I know what it’s like to manage under pressure. I have the experience as a leader to lead with integrity. A lack of true leadership has plagued our community with their same ideology. Help is more than just a handout. Education, information, accountability, transparency and honesty is what I bring to the table. Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime (Chinese Proverb). Help me to help you as your East St Louis Township Trustee April 4, 2017.
