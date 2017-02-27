Candidate Profile: Curtis Williams

Name: Curtis Williams
Age: 74
Immediate Family members: Dolores
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: Stookey Township Supervisor
Occupation: Retired engineer and division manager
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Current Stookey Township Trustee - one term
Why are you running? Improve transparency and communications with residents, lower costs and reduce township property taxes, increase property values through better neighborhoods, improved security and more street lights, develop parks and support better roads.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is closest to the people and should be more responsive. It should not duplicate functions of the county and the administrative overhead should be reduced.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Lead the township board to accomplish the goals that serve the needs of residents. Supervise the office staff to provide excellent service to the residents and sewer customers.
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? Need to improve property values and safety in our neighborhoods. Establish goals and be sure resources are used effectively. Provide better leadership to accomplish goals.
Why should people vote for you? I have the qualifications and experience to do what needs to be done. It is time for a change in leadership. The incumbent has been in office 12 years and wants four more years of salary and benefits. I will waive all health and retirement benefits and reduce property taxes. I will also donate part of the salary to non profits that serve the township.
