Candidate Profile: Rosemary E. Schaedler

Name: Rosemary E. Schaedler
Age: 39
Immediate Family members: Son, Jonathan Schaedler, daughter, Rainii Schaedler
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: Stookey Township Trustee
Occupation: Clerk for Housing Inspection Department
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I would like to represent the concerns for my community. I also want to inform the community of resources that are available to them.
What is your view on township government and its role? It’s very vital to the neighborhoods to help them to grow and for maintenance for the roads.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A person needed to voice the opinions of the community.
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? I would say a lack of knowing what resources are available, such as exemptions for property and what they may be eligible for.
Why should people vote for you? I would like to make a positive difference in the community. I feel I can relate with many of the people from the community.
Comments