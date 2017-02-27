Candidate Profile: Donald Lillis

Name: Donald Lillis
Age: 52
Town: Belleville
Family members: wife of 29 years, 2 Sons and 2 grandchildren
Office you are seeking: Stookey Township Highway Commissioner
Occupation: Stookey Township Highway Commissioner & Business owner for 34 years
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Stookey Township Highway Commissioner / One term (4 years)
Why are you running? I am running for re-election as an independent candidate because I enjoy the work that I do and am proud of the accomplishments and improvements that I have made in the past four years. I was voted in by the citizens of Stookey Township, they wanted change in the way things were being done with the road department. Their voices were heard and I have worked hard to address their concerns and make the improvements and repairs. The thank you cards and letters I have received have proven that we are moving in the right direction. I look forward to working for the good people of Stookey Township for another four years.
What is your view on township government and its role? I believe that township government as a whole is a good thing; with having a smaller number of residents they should be open to the views of its people and be able to address their wants and concerns more aggressively. I believe that the most important role for the township government is the assessment of the value of all real property within the township limits. The more accurately the property is assessed the more practical the taxes are for the homeowners.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Township resident with experience in road maintenance, repairs, asphalt sealing and patching and snow removal. You should have working knowledge of storm water drainage repair as well as erosion control and water corrections along roadways and bridges. Must have experience in time and employee management. Must be able to cut wasteful spending and maintaining open communications with the citizens addressing their concerns in a timely manner.
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? For me as the highway commissioner my important issues are focused on keeping the roads and bridges maintained for the safety of the families living in the township. Taking care of the issues brought to my attention by homeowners that have been asking for help for years and have been ignored or promised something that could not be done. I will work to improve overall conditions of all the roads, not just a few. No person, street or subdivision takes precedence over another. I was voted in by the people because they wanted change, their voices were heard. I will continue to address the issues that the road department has control over and guide the homeowners to the proper people to address those concerns that I cannot help them with.
Why should people vote for you? I believe that the people of Stookey Township should re-elect me because I was true to my word when I was elected in the previous election. I have evaluated the outstanding issues and made corrections and repairs that could have or should have been made years ago. I’ve repaired numerous miles of road with many more to go. I’ve addressed many storm water drainage problems, added or replaced countless numbers of culverts. I’ve trimmed or removed hazard trees from along the road side areas. Painted bridges and guardrails along with maintaining creek beds. I have replaced equipment that was bought years ago and only used one time or not at all with up to date equipment that the employees use on a daily basis. Most of all I have been able to cut out wasteful spending by opting to use the township highway employees to do the jobs that use to be sub contracted, this year alone I saved the township thousands of dollars. I will continue to improve the overall conditions of the roads and keep open communications with the citizens. My 34 years as a small business owner has given me the know how to do the job of highway commissioner. I vote in the township election but receive no benefits as I live on a county road so I don’t even maintain my own street. I think that I have proven that I can make a difference in the position of Highway Commissioner. Don Lillis Stookey Township Highway Commissioner 618-520-6787.
