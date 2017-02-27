Candidate Profile: Thomas W. Kroupa

Name: Thomas W. Kroupa
Age: 89
Town: Belleville
Immediate family members: Wife, Elizabeth A. Kroupa, son, Thomas H. Kroupa, daughters Jackqulyn Kish, Lou Ann Shea.
Office you are seeking: Stookey Township trustee
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Stookey Township trustee for 26 years
Why are you running? I am running because I have 26 years of experience on the Stookey Township Board of Trustees. I have the variety of education to deal with problems. I have become a part of Stookey. The 62 years I have lived here, I want to keep Stookey a respectable place to live in. I enjoy being on the board, meeting the people and talking with them. I want to remain on the board, because the people ant me back, after the sizeable victory of the last election. I have time to devote to the job.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is needed to give people living on the fringe areas of cities and spare settled land the right to govern their somewhat different type of life and enjoyment. Townships provide freedom, less control by others. Township residents have more say about issues by means of town meetings. A towns meeting can be had by supplying a petition of 25 electors to the township clerk on an issue. Cost of township government in most cases is cheaper. Last survey about a year ago, there is a lot more to townships in townships than general assistance, such as miles of road maintenance, hospitals, senior center, funerals, fire and ambulance service, scholarships, education and more. Townships only get revenue from property taxes and grants - special districts - voted for like parks. Added property tax.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Person seeking job on Stookey Board would have to have dedication to the township. Be good natured. Be available at different occasions, money management, variety of knowledge of education, get acquainted with duties and laws, attend some township meetings to get acquainted with procedures. Be sociable and take criticism, rebuke disagreements. No salary benefits.
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? Most important issues facing townships now is annexation, lower property values, media, higher cost, public interests. Annexation can only be changed by state legislature. Very hard to get done. Townships don’t have the money or votes. Just have to put pressure on representatives. Lower property values: We have to attract more construction. Media: We have to get the word out as what townships contribute. Higher costs: We have to pressure agencies for more of a share. Public interests: More publicity of what townships contribute.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because in the 62 years I lived in Stookey Township, I always contributed to the betterment of Stookey Township. I have 26 years of experience and education as a trustee. When I was on the board of trustees, Stookey had its first water sewage plant built, street lights were installed. Extra sheriff patrol became available. I have kept residents informed by articles in the newspaper. As always, I will be involved in Stookey betterment.
Comments