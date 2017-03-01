Candidate Profile: Cindy Bingham

Name: Cindy Bingham
Age: 48
Immediate Family members: Husband, Robert, son, Matthew, daughter, Allyson, son-in-law, Trevor, and grandson, Parker. Mother Barbara Radden.
Town: Belleville, Stookey Township
Office seeking: Stookey Township Trustee
Occupation: Registered nurse
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Appointed to Stookey Township Board of Trustees December 2016
Why are you running? I grew up observing my father James Radden as a public servant and watching him dedicate his life to the public, so when my neighborhood had issues and was facing turmoil I naturally felt the need to step forward. I started Ogles Watch Neighborhood Association in 2013 in response to a horrific crime that happened. Ogles Watch has grown to become a successful neighborhood watch group that continues to grow. I would like to spread the success of this neighborhood to the rest of Stookey Township.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is essential to the needs of the people and what is important to them, i.e. roads, taxes, crime and safety.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? See above and below.
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? Crime is important to our residents and there are a number of things that we can do to help our law enforcement officials. I would like to form a committee of ordinary residents to address the needs of each neighborhood in Stookey Township.
Why should people vote for you? I am a caring and nurturing person by nature. I care about the people of Stookey Township and I will work for them to make sure their needs are being addressed.
