Candidate Profile: Ryan Stookey

Name: Ryan Stookey
Age: 39
Immediate Family members: Wife, Liz, children, Clara, Daniel and James.
Town: Stookey Township
Office seeking: Stookey Township Trustee
Occupation: Benefits Consultant
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Current Stookey Township Trustee since 2013.
Why are you running? I have a family rooted sense of community that wants to help the township.
What is your view on township government and its role? To be the front line for the local residents, the township will help where it can or advise which department handles the issue.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Civic minded while willing to listen to the concerns of the residents.
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? Streamlining the township to improve the efficiency for all residents.
Why should people vote for you? A vote for Stookey is a vote for continued improvements throughout the township.
Comments