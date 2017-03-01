Elections

March 1, 2017 3:17 PM

Candidate profile: Dan Hopkins

Name: Dan Hopkins

Age: 54

Immediate family members: Wife, Sharon; son, Daniel

Town: Collinsville

Office seeking: Collinsville Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired police officer

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None

Why are you running? I want to ensure that Collinsville Township continues to be run efficiently and fiscally responsibly. I also intend to eliminate wasteful spending and unnecessary taxation if found.

What is your view on township government and its role? The Township provides many needed services, including but not limited to general assistance for residents in need, the Highway Department to maintain Township roads, senior citizen’s center to provide meals and activities for the elderly. The Township also provides cooling and warming shelters in times of need.

If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? To be a steward for the all residents of the Township and to protect the assets of the Township.

What is the most important issue facing Collinsville Township? How would you approach it? To maintain the current level of services with the existing or a lower taxation level.

Why should people vote for you? I have been a Collinsville resident for nearly 30 years and understand the needs and responsibility required for this office.

