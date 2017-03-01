Candidate profile: Brynn D. Kincheloe

Name: Brynn D. Kincheloe
Age: 38
Immediate family members: Respondent skipped this question
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Ward 1 Alderman
Occupation: Respondent skipped this question
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I want to serve my community.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City? How would you approach it? I feel economic growth as well as population growth are equally important to revitalize Granite City. Promoting our transportation network is a great place to start.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Working closely with members of the community to address day-to-day concerns. Regularly attend city council meetings and committees to help determine the most appropriate and efficient solutions.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I would encourage community involvement and apply for state/federal grants.
Why should people vote for you? My family and I live in this community and I would like the opportunity to make Granite City great again.
Comments