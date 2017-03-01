Elections

March 1, 2017 3:42 PM

Candidate profile: Brynn D. Kincheloe

Name: Brynn D. Kincheloe

Age: 38

Immediate family members: Respondent skipped this question

Town: Granite City

Office seeking: Ward 1 Alderman

Occupation: Respondent skipped this question

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None

Why are you running? I want to serve my community.

What is the most important issue facing Granite City? How would you approach it? I feel economic growth as well as population growth are equally important to revitalize Granite City. Promoting our transportation network is a great place to start.

If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Working closely with members of the community to address day-to-day concerns. Regularly attend city council meetings and committees to help determine the most appropriate and efficient solutions.

How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I would encourage community involvement and apply for state/federal grants.

Why should people vote for you? My family and I live in this community and I would like the opportunity to make Granite City great again.

Related content

Elections

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos