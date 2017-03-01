Candidate questionnaire: Derrick Keith Cox

Name: Derrick Keith Cox
Age: 35
Immediate family members: Don Cox, father; Cathy Wilson, mom; Dylan Cox, younger brother
Town: Maryville
Office seeking: Collinsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Real Estate Developer and Radio Personality
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I believe I can be a positive addition to the Township government. I have new and exciting ideas for services offered for our seniors. I will also bring passion and transparency to the Township. I believe by electing me, I will be able to coordinate the great people in our neighborhoods who want to help volunteer to bring more services to those in our community who need it.
What is your view on township government and its role? I believe the Township should provide better services to our seniors, and to continue to provide excellent roads in the township. The township should do all of this while treating the taxpayer’s money like it was their own. Finally, the Township should be more transparent in all aspects of government with the community.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A Township Trustee should be first and foremost passionate about the position. The position should also employ a person who is a great communicator to the people of the Township. Finally a person in this position should be able to effectively listen to the people in the Township.
What is the most important issue facing Collinsville Township? How would you approach it? There is a lack of community involvement and awareness of the township. As a trustee I would establish policies that would encourage people to become more active to help guide the board.
People should be more aware of how their money is being spent. I would introduce a plan such as live streaming of meetings with questions and answers.
Why should people vote for you? I believe I am the most passionate person in this race. With my background and skills, I believe I am the best communicator running. I will work hard, bring many new,fresh ideas to the board. I will always keep citizens informed while encouraging more community involvement. I want to be your local voice!
Comments