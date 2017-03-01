Candidate profile: Gregg Austin

Name: Gregg Austin
Age: 49
Immediate family members: Wife, Alicia, children: Maggie, Miller and Dayton
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Ward 5 Alderman
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: This is my first venture into the public sector.
Why are you running? Our city has provided me with a good living, as a business owner and employer, for over two decades. I want to make sure these opportunities exist for future generations.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City? How would you approach it? Jobs and population loss: Granite City has a long industrial history. The local population consists of well educated skilled labor. We are unique with our ease of access to various modes of transportation for goods, such as interstates, railways, water and airport access. This needs to be aggressively marketed to job creators everywhere.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Alderman needed: Individual must be a good steward of the taxpayer’s money, have a desire to work with investors for the benefit of all residents and have a successful background in private sector business. Loyalties must lie only with the constituents.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Inefficiencies and duplicity must be addressed in all departments. City employees need to be incentivized to address wastefulness, improve productivity and for providing outstanding customer service to the citizens.
Why should people vote for you? I am not receiving or will be eligible for any taxpayer funded pension. I see the city as a business that provides services to its citizens, people who may choose to purchase similar services anywhere else by simply moving. I want people creating demand for their property because they are constantly touting the great value they receive for their tax dollars. We have the best emergency responders in the metro area. I believe our city is one of the most charitable communities in the country. As a city councilman, I will promote all the positives I have discussed in this survey tirelessly.
