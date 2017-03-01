Candidate profile: James Trantham

Name: James Trantham
Age: 62
Immediate family members: Rita Trantham (wife of 35 years), Zack and Kathy Hopkins, Charlie and Jennifer Kujawski, and Ryan and Andi Hirsch
Town: Waterloo
Office seeking: Ward 2 Alderman
Occupation: Retired Waterloo Chief of Police
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Waterloo Park Board Commissioner 2005-2007
Why are you running? Waterloo is where I have lived, worked, and raised a family. I want nothing more than to ensure that the unique qualities that we have all grown to love are preserved for generations to come. It is important to provide responsible management to make certain that the explosive growth Waterloo is experiencing does not come at the expense of our current residents or our hometown values.
I will work to ensure that our community invests in our youth and cares for our elderly. It is important that our Ward 2 neighborhood has a strong and steady voice on the city council to make certain that our concerns are heard and not forgotten. Every citizen deserves a voice in government. I will listen, be a strong advocate for our neighborhood, and do what is right.
What is the most important issue facing the City of Waterloo? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing the City of Waterloo is to ensure that the rapid expansion of our community does not come at the expense of current residents. In addition, I want to work to preserve the small-town atmosphere that we have all grown to love. When elected, my mission will be to give every citizen the opportunity to have a voice in government. I believe in engaging citizens in dialogue and getting people involved and invested in our community. Most of all, I want to work together to ensure that Waterloo will remain a great place to live for generations to come.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Experienced, hardworking, honest, transparent, caring, stable yet visionary, willing to work with every citizen to give them a strong voice in continuing to make Waterloo the best place to live, work, and enjoy an unsurpassed quality of life
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Waterloo continues to be a growing community. While I welcome growth, I want to make sure that growth doesn’t come at the expense of current residents. My pledge is to be a guardian of tax payer money and ensure that every penny is spent wisely. In addition, I will work to ensure that our share of state and federal money is brought back to Waterloo.
Why should people vote for you? I have been a public servant for over 36 years and I want to use my experience to make certain that our community remains a place that we are proud to call home. I want to work to protect our hometown values as we boldly move into the future. I want to provide opportunities for our children and families while meeting the needs of our senior citizens. From sidewalks to neighborhood safety, if it’s a concern to anyone in Ward 2 I will listen and address every need. With a commitment to leadership and integrity, I will safeguard tax payers’ hard earned dollars, represent the needs of our neighbors, and always abide by my guiding principle — do what’s right.
