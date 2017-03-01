Candidate questionnaire: Kent Luebbers

Name: Kent Luebbers
Age: 55
Immediate family members: son, Joshua; daughter, Onaliesa
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Driver for UPS Freight
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? Make Caseyville Great Again
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Caseyville? How would you approach it? The budget — Reorganization of the budget and spending.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Someone with leadership role and has vision for the future.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? My goal is to help the village find new direction to conquer the deficit.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support schools and public safety, but not on the backs of the taxpayers.
Why should people vote for you? Lifelong resident with great concern for this village.
Comments