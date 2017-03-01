Candidate profile: Lucille “Lucy” Skibinski

Name: Lucille “Lucy” Skibinski
Age: 66
Immediate family members: Loving husband Ted, one son, two step granddaughters, one step grandson and one grandson
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Village Clerk
Occupation: Retired RN
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Precinct Committeeperson, appinted one term, elected two terms.
Why are you running? To bring a more transparent democracy to the village.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Caseyville? How would you approach it? The biggest problem facing the village is budget and corruption. I plan to make every effort to get FOIA requests out within the five days allotted by the Attorney General’s office to help lessen lawsuits because of delays.
What are your qualifications to lead the village clerk’s office? I am certified in both the Open Meetings Act and the FOIA laws by the Attorney General’s office. I am currently the recording secretary for the Belleville Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
What are your plans to improve operations in the village clerk’s office? Getting minutes of all meetings to the trustees within a reasonable amount of time as well as getting those that have been voted on placed on the website within a reasonable amount of time. Getting FOIA requests out within the time allotted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Why should people vote for you? I have taken several classes in FOIA requests with certification by the Attorney General’s Office. I also have certification in the Open Meetings Act and have a good working knowledge of Robert’s Rules of Order. I have lived most of my life right in the same neighborhood where I grew up.
Comments