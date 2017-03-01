Candidate profile: Patrick “Pat” Presson

Name: Patrick “Pat” Presson
Age: 42
Immediate family Members: Wife, Becky (Hudzik)Presson and children Madison (age 13) and Logan (age 8)
Town: Village of Maryville
Office seeking: Collinsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Public Works Director, Village of Maryville
Previous and Current Elected Offices and Terms Served: This is my first time running for an elected position.
Why are you running? I have a vision for improving our taxpayer funded services.
What is your view on township government and its role? First and foremost, township government’s role is to serve all of its taxpayers. Townships are responsible for maintaining roadways, assessing property and handing general assistance. These responsibilities are undeniably vital to ensure a successfully run township.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Collinsville Township is seeking Trustee candidates with extensive knowledge of budgeting, contract and project negotiations. Experience in roadway and facility improvement projects is strongly preferred. Candidate must have a proven track record in working collaboratively with our local, state and federal agencies and our township residents. Candidate must possess excellent communication skills, strong relationship management skills and desire to serve our township residents. Demonstration of service within the community is strongly preferred.
What is the most important issue facing Collinsville Township? How would you approach it? The current and future spending of our precious taxpayer dollars is the most important issue facing our township. I plan to bring my 20+ years of municipal experience towards: Maximizing taxpayer dollars through responsible budgeting, contract and project negotiations; Growing inter-governmental agreements through sharing of local projects and resources when possible; Eliminating unnecessary spending without impact to valued services.
What should people vote for you? As your Collinsville Township Trustee, I will be a conservative and fiscally responsible voice on the board. I will work collaboratively with fellow board members to improve all our taxpayer funded services for the betterment of our communities. My passion for the ongoing improvement within our community can be reflected through my service and affiliations: Director of Public Works, Village of Maryville; Maryville Kiwanis – Current President; Jr. Kahoks Basketball Program Coach; Maryville Community Improvement Board – Member; Upward Basketball Program – Commissioner; Active Member of First Baptist Church Maryville; American Public Works Association; Southwest Central Water Plant Operators Association; Water Environment Federation.
Comments