Candidate profile: Rick Casey

Name: Rick Casey
Age: 38
Immediate Family members: Rolen Casey, son; Raina Casey, daughter; Iran Casey, father; Kathy Casey, mother; Montica Casey-Watt, sister; Robert Watt, brother-in-law; Angel Busch, sister; Justin Busch, brother-in-law
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Operations Manager
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: 2011-2015 Village Trustee; 2005-2009 Village Trustee; 2000-2005 Caseyville Planning Commission Board
Why are you running? I want to see increased police protection, more stringent code enforcement, institute a crime-free housing ordinance as other communities have, try to conduct budget cuts first before instituting new taxes on the village residents, seek a grant writer to take advantage of all the available programs on a federal, state, and county level, develop and implement a street improvement plan, plan for a village oriented tip line for any suspicious activity to be reported, and try to improve the overall communication between what is happening in the village to all village residents.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Caseyville? How would you approach it? More police patrols in the neighborhoods along with more code enforcement to ensure a clean looking Caseyville.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Seeking a qualified individual who puts the needs of Village residents above their own. Must have a teamwork-oriented attitude along with communication skills to speak to the great citizens of the Village. Must be able to problem-solve in an expedited manner to ensure happiness amongst the citizens.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Sometimes you can take a look at a budget and make some cuts in different areas. You need to learn to live within your own means when dealing with government finances. Some have forgotten that the village is not a for-profit business. Also having a grant writer to take advantage of some programs that are available would also help drive down costs.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? As for the school facility costs, I have not seen what this would exactly benefit nor a cost. I will say that the school districts are the highest benefactor on everyone’s tax bills. For this and what I know, I would not be in support of another tax. As for the “benefit public safety,” I’m not familiar enough with the county’s finances at this time to determine whether this is their last resort to get this achieved. I will say this to the people of St. Clair County as a whole, passing sales taxes is a better to generate money than what the alternative will eventually be, which is another raise in your property taxes which nobody wants to see.
Why should people vote for you? I think people should vote for me because I’m knowledgeable with what is happening to our great Village. We need someone who is honest that will give you the straight answer regardless if it’s not the one you want to hear. At least it will be the truth. I also have an open line of communication to try and explain things happening within the Village limits. I believe I am a qualified individual who will bring common sense budget reform along with the instituting of a crime free housing ordinance to combat some of the issues happening in the Village. If I am lucky enough win this election, I will not let you down as a representative for the Village of Caseyville.
