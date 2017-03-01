Candidate profile: Ronald ‘Tambo’ Tamburello

Name: Ronald (Tambo) Tamburello
Age: 65
Immediate family members: Respondent skipped this question.
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Village President
Occupation: Retired Police Chief
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Three terms board of Trustees, Caseyville
Why are you running? Making Caseyville a better place to live and work.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City? How would you approach it? Cleaning up the blighted areas of Village, soliciting new business to our town.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Serving all the residence of Caseyville, and work on any assets to better Caseyville, as long as it’s reasonable and feasible. I will work hard to make it a reality
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Respondent skipped this question.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? Respondent skipped this question.
Why should people vote for you? I served this community for over 40 years. I didn’t survive that long by being dishonest or corrupt.
Comments