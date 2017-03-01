Candidate questionnaire: Walter “Wally” Abernathy

Name: Walter “Wally” Abernathy
Age: Respondent skipped this question.
Immediate Family members: Two
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Village Trustee for eight years
Why are you running? We have some unfinished developments the board is working on.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Caseyville? How would you approach it? Public safety, storm water issues, clean up the town.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? I work well with others to get things done.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Respondent skipped this question.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? Yes.
Why should people vote for you? I have the dedication and experience working with people.
