Candidate profile: Ed Hagnauer

Name: Ed Hagnauer
Age: 64
Immediate family members: Paula Hagnauer (wife), Jennifer (daughter), Taylor (granddaughter), Madison (granddaughter), Hannah (granddaughter)
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Mayor
Occupation: Mayor
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Mayor (current), Madison County Board member (1998-2005), Precinct Committeeman
Why are you running? When I first ran for Mayor I wanted to bring positive changes to Granite City. We’ve succeeded in making changes that have helped strengthen our neighborhoods, attract new businesses and residents and improve our infrastructure. We’ve continued to make progress in spite of the challenging economy and the struggles in the steel industry that our town has relied on for so many years. We’ve done so much, but there’s more to be done to make Granite City better. My team is constantly looking for change for the better and I want to keep that momentum moving our city forward.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City? How would you approach it? The heart of any community is its neighborhoods. That’s why housing is a central issue for any city and our biggest focus in Granite City. People think of GC as a steel town, but we’re also a town of strong, attractive, resilient neighborhoods, a town where people know their neighbors and care about them. We have quality schools, safe streets and sidewalks, and a low crime rate. It’s what makes Granite City a great hometown and a draw for young families. The fact that for the first time since the recession, home values are on the rise and that shows we’re on the right track
We are focused on maintaining neighborhoods with strong code enforcement. We want to take advantage of the significant opportunities for new home construction in existing, stable neighborhoods and we work hard to get the word out about what a great place Granite City is to live.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The job description for Mayor of Granite City - as I perform the duties - would require the following: a leader, a tough negotiator, possess strong communication skills, a multi-tasker, must be a fast learner, willing to take constructive criticism, ability to make tough decisions and stand by them and must have a deep commitment to Granite City and its residents.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I made dramatic cuts when I took office by eliminating unnecessary and in some cases redundant jobs, including two full-time comptroller positions and an assistant mayor position. I also took on the responsibilities of the public works director position in order to save dollars that were necessary to ensure our Granite City firefighters and police officers had the resources they needed to protect the citizens of Granite City.
We are keeping costs down and saving money for the City and our residents by bidding out trash pickup, bidding out electricity and investing in our sewer system, which has kept rates among the lowest in the area.
Why should people vote for you? I have a record of moving our City forward and making tough but necessary changes through some very difficult times. Being a solid and steady leader may not be flashy, but it does make for good governing and that’s what I offer the residents of Granite City.
I have worked to bring in over $60 million in road projects and over $16 million in sewer projects, our residents pay one of the lowest sewer rates in the area, residential and small business electric rates are down by $50 on average per year and we’ve held the line on the cost of trash pickup.
Running the City smart – bidding and negotiating services and saving money– has freed up dollars for more police officers on our streets and more firefighters saving lives and property.
I’m proud to serve the people of Granite City and I ask for their vote to continue moving our City forward.
