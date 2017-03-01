Candidate profile: Art Asadorian

Name: Art Asadorian
Age: 66
Immediate family members: Pamela (Wife), Andrew (Son)
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Mayor
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Madison County Board Member - District 21 since 2007
Why are you running? As a lifelong resident, I’ve seen our city heading in the wrong direction for several years. Granite City has been an industrial town, people come here to work, raise a family, and educate children. We need to expand our focus, bring new jobs here and keep the jobs that are here by supporting our businesses. Granite City can have a brighter future and I want to provide the leadership to make that happen.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing our city is JOBS - JOBS - JOBS! We need to aggressively seek high tech and small manufacturing companies, while working with current business to keep them here and help them grow.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The job of the mayor includes the following:
1. Lead by example and focus on the goal of bringing jobs to our city, and provide good services to all of our residents and businesses.
2. Work with our entire region to for the benefit of all residents and businesses.
3. Manage a team of qualified professionals, who, will move our city forward with their expertise and provide high quality services like taking care of our streets - all year long.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Establish a balanced budget, and consolidate all available funds towards major capital improvements for our city. We would focus on following purchasing procedures to eliminate waste and get the most for our tax dollars.
Why should people vote for you? Like most of our residents, I truly care about our city. I will work hard every day for you to bring jobs here, improve our quality of life, provide better city services, and make Granite City a place that people want to live, work, play, and raise a family both now, and in the future. I would really appreciate your vote.
