Candidate profile: David Jerome

Name: David Jerome
Age: 50
Immediate family members: Kathleen Jerome - Wife; Nicole Jerome - Daughter; Amanda Jerome - Daughter
Town: Collinsville
Office seeking: Collinsville City Councilman
Occupation: Attorney - Managing Partner of Brown and Brown
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I am running for the position of City Councilman to try to improve the negative image surrounding our community as well as to help move this city forward in a positive direction. Additionally, we have been stuck in a static position without any significant developments or growth opportunities. I would like to use my knowledge from my years on the Planning Commission to help move the city forward with growth and expansion in both the residential and business markets.
What is the most important issue facing the Collinsville City Council? How would you approach it? Our city has been static for many years and we have not moved forward with encouraging new businesses; assisting current businesses; or even adding new housing. We need to increase our tax base by increasing the number and quality of businesses as well as adding to our residential community. By increasing the number and quality of businesses, we can in turn reduce our individual tax obligation
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The job duties of the City Councilman are to help provide the greatest value from the taxpayers’ monies. This value comes in the form of an efficiently run city departments as well as city programs that help to make the city a desirable place to live and work. During my years on the Planning Commission, I have been working behind the scenes completing similar tasks to help make Collinsville a desirable place to start a business or raise a family. I believe that my experience in this position will help me to see where we have short-falls as well as where we have significant opportunity for growth and prosperity.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? The key to keeping costs down is to provide proper maintenance. Unfortunately, we have had years where many pieces of equipment as well as city assets have become run-down due to the lack funding for maintenance. We must better schedule timelines for the repair and replacement of equipment. Further, we must properly maintain and care for our city assets such as roads and sidewalks in order to keep our city looking great while avoiding costly repairs.
Why should people vote for you? I have served on the Planning Commission for over 15 years. During that time, I have helped to direct and guide the city with its future growth and development. I believe that my experience as an attorney as well as a past Planning Commissioner will help me to identify how we can get the city to better provide a safe and friendly environment for raising families; better provide a positive environment for existing and new businesses to thrive and prosper; and better provide a positive environment for the expansion of entertainment dollars from existing assets such as the Gateway Center, Fairmont Park Race Track, and sports fields. Put simply, I want to help the city of Collinsville move forward in a positive direction.
