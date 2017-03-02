Candidate profile: Jeff Kypta

Name: Jeff Kypta
Age: 59
Town: Collinsville
Family: Wife Annette and son Jeffrey
Office Seeking: Collinsville City Councilman
Occupation: Retired
Previous Offices: Have been a member of the Collinsville City Council for the past 8 years.
Why are you running? I am running to ensure the citizens get the best bang for their buck. I want to continue to work on keeping taxes and fees down and for an open and honest city government. I have always voted no on tax increases and will continue to do that. As a resident, I want the best for this fair city, and I want to continue to be a voice for the citizens.
What is the most important issue facing the Collinsville City Council? How would you approach it? There are numerous issues dividing our current City Council: lawsuits, taxes, and spending, to name a few. Again, as a voice for the public, I believe they should know everything going on in City Hall and that everything going on should be honest, ethical and in the best interests of the citizens. Just like our residents have to, I believe city government should “live within our means” and not raise taxes, because this puts a burden on residents and their families. There has been a 3-2 division on the council for two years about taxes and spending, and I will continue to fight to keep taxes down, because I have always believed the citizens come first.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The Collinsville City Council is elected by the public to ensure that their city has the leadership, common sense and integrity needed to keep our city financially stable, with excellent public safety, streets, water and wastewater treatment, and economic and community development, to name a few. Council members need to be able to make sound decisions for the good of all the residents.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I have worked in the private sector my entire career, and I am a former business owner. I understand spending more than you bring in doesn’t work. You have to be fiscally responsible. I will continue to fight for our residents against excessive taxation and spending by our city government and for putting residents first in everything we do.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I want to see our city grow and succeed, and I believe that can be done without increasing the tax burden on residents. I put taxpayers before before taxation! I am always available to speak with citizens.
