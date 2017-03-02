Candidate profile: Dennis Hampton

Name: Dennis K. Hampton, II
Age: 22
Town: Madison
Office I am seeking: Venice 4th Ward Alderman
Occupation: Bus Operator
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I am running for Venice 4th Ward Alderman because I have a vision to make a change in my community. I have been a Venice resident my entire life, which has allowed me to become aware of the issues and areas of improvement the city has and need attention. Venice is a community with great potential in areas of business, industry and real estate opportunities that I as potential 4th Ward Alderman would like to help bring to the city.
What is the most important issue facing the City of Venice? How would you approach it? I believe the most important issue facing the City of Venice is the lack of new ideas and willingness to find solutions to make a positive change for the community. I believe the city has become so complacent and comfortable with how things have operated for years that there hasn’t been a major effort to make improvements. I as Alderman would approach this problem by offering suggestions, and working closely with residents and the city council on how Venice can become a more refreshed and welcoming community.
If you were writing a job description for the position you are seeking, what would it say? If I could write a job description for my desired position, I would say an Alderman is an elected city official who engages with his or her neighbors, lending a hand to those in need, and one who shows interest in making the community better. An alderman should be approachable by their fellow residents for questions, suggestions or problems that can be delivered to City Hall for consideration.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Maintaining a healthy budget is crucial, and it takes a team of dedicated people to oversee the community’s costs and spending. I would help assist those individuals on ways we can reduce costs in necessary areas and closely monitor where the city’s funding is distributed.
Why should people vote for you? I encourage my fellow Venice 4th Ward residents to elect me as your next alderman because my focus is to bring a newness to the community. It is time that we see some newer faces in the city, folks who are willing to make a positive impact and make our town more inviting and welcoming. I don’t intend on making a huge transformation alone; I hope that if I am elected into office, that I would be an influence on other residents who have new ideas and positive suggestions on improving the city to become involved as well. I encourage everyone to come out and cast your vote. I promise that I will go above and beyond to serve as 4th Ward alderman in my community and do my absolute best to make a change one step at a time with your added help. All I ask for is trust, support and faith from my neighbors and future colleagues at Venice City Hall.
Comments