Candidate profile: Fred Colliflower

Name: Fred W. Colliflower
Age: 68
Immediate Family members: Maggie, my wife for nearly 40 years and Jake, my son
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: Signal Hill District 181 School Board
Occupation: Cosmetologist
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: I am currently serving my first term on the Signal Hill District 181 School Board
Why are you running? I have enjoyed the privilege and the challenge of serving on the School Board, and would like to continue the progress the board has made in providing a premier educational experience for all of our students.
What is the most important issue facing the Signal Hill School District? How would you approach it? One of our most important issues is to continuously create academic progress which is annually exhibited in the Illinois School Report Card available on line. When there is an atmosphere of excellence and educational equity, facilitated through rigorous and innovative programming, every child will receive the great education they deserve.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? Why or why not? Although I support a school district's teacher demographics mirroring that of it’s student demographics, it’s not always an achievable goal. More essential is a school staffed with teachers that see and support each child’s unique gift that he or she will bring to the classroom. Furthermore, the Signal Hill School teachers are dedicated professionals tirelessly working daily to produce an excelled educational experience for each student.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Education, is the foundation for student growth and, I believe, should be greatly emphasized. Furthermore, Signal Hill School rounds out the educational experience of its students by offering classes in foreign language (Spanish), theater, music and art, plus a full range of athletics.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? School Facilities: Out of the 102 counties in Illinois, around 2/3 have voted on the referendum, with 1/3 of the counties implementing the School Facilities Tax. Although it is an increase in sales tax, I will vote yes on the referendum, due to the fact it will give St. Clair County residents some property tax relief and our schools much needed assistance in maintaining the school buildings. Public Safety: I’m voting yes on this proposal. With the uncertain and dwindling funds coming from the state, this would create improved public safety and be a key to potential economic development.
Why should people vote for you? I will take a progressive and common sense approach to Signal Hill School Board issues and decisions, and I would greatly appreciate the support of all the voters that make up our unique district.
