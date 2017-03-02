Elections

March 2, 2017 3:41 PM

Candidate profile: Randall Presswood

Name: Randall Presswood

Age: 57

Immediate family members: Wife, Susan; son, Kody and daughter-in-law, Savanaha; daughter, Kasey; grandson, Karson

Town: Nameoki Township

Office seeking: Nameoki Township Supervisor

Occupation: Superintendent of Metro East Sanitation District

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: One term as trustee in Pontoon Beach in 1990s

Why are you running? Township in need of honest, hard-working person.

What is your view on township government and its role? Respondent skipped this question.

If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Honest

What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? Storm water issues

Why should people vote for you? Honest, hard-working person that can and will work with others.

Related content

Elections

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos