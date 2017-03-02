Candidate profile: Randall Presswood

Name: Randall Presswood
Age: 57
Immediate family members: Wife, Susan; son, Kody and daughter-in-law, Savanaha; daughter, Kasey; grandson, Karson
Town: Nameoki Township
Office seeking: Nameoki Township Supervisor
Occupation: Superintendent of Metro East Sanitation District
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: One term as trustee in Pontoon Beach in 1990s
Why are you running? Township in need of honest, hard-working person.
What is your view on township government and its role? Respondent skipped this question.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Honest
What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? Storm water issues
Why should people vote for you? Honest, hard-working person that can and will work with others.
