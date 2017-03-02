Candidate profile: Gerald Williams

Name: Gerald Williams
Age: 76
Immediate family members: wife, Marie Williams; son, Greg Williams; daughter, Tina Besserman
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Ward 1 alderman
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Ward 1 alderman for six years, eight years precinct committeeman
Occupation: Retired maintenance mechanic
Why are you running? I currently hold the position as alderman and would like to continue to serve my community. I am involved in the Grow Granite Initiative and serve as the chairman of the Insurance and Safety Committee. I feel the city is making a lot of positive changes and would like to continue to be part of the growth.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City? How would you approach it? Our city faces many challenges as most communities do. My goals are to work with the city on street improvement, continue to work on the rain water problems, work with the downtown initiative on growth and help promote new business. The Grow Granite Initiative I am involved with is an independent group of volunteers working together on many projects to address many of the issues. I stay in communication with many of the local business owners and participate in volunteer organizations for the betterment of our community.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Serve as a liaison between the citizens of the ward and the city officials. Vote on city issues, attend and participate in bi-monthly meetings. Serve as an active participant in city functions and volunteer organizations. Recognize problems with the city and promote solutions in council meetings.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? By bringing together civic and volunteer organizations to utilize all the citizens who wish to participate in city functions to help promote and grow the city.
Why should people vote for you? Lifelong resident of the first ward, knowledge of the problems of the ward. Because of my experience in the council, I can help facilitate the issues, as many issues with the city take a lot of planning and time to reach solutions.
Comments