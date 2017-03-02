Candidate profile: Leonard ‘Len’ Black

Name: Leonard “Len” Black
Age: 78
Immediate family members: Wife, Doris; three boys, two girls
Town: Village of Caseyville
Office seeking: Mayor
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Caseyville Township trustee, village clerk, current mayor
Why are you running? Make Caseyville the best it can be.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Caseyville? How would you approach it? Balance the budget, have a better relation between the residents of Caseyville and the village board and the police department and I would have more town meetings.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Must be able to communicate well and get along with others. Must be able to work well with others. Must be able to work well with the public. Must be a good problem solver.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Have a business manager to guide the administration’s office in the right direction. Reduce legal costs.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I need time to study the referendums. I am not able to answer the question at this time.
Why should people vote for you? I feel that I’m a public servant to residents of the village of Caseyville. I feel my honesty and integrity is a value to residents. I’m open-minded to new ideas. I listen to the residents’ needs and I want the best for them.
